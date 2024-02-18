TRUMP launches new $399 sneaker line a day after New York judge’s order to pay nearly $355 million



Sunday, February 18, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday, February 17, launched a sneaker line, a day after he and his companies were ordered by a judge to pay nearly $355 million in his New York civil fraud trial.

The former president unveiled “Trump Sneakers” at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

He placed a pair of gold sneakers, which a new website has listed for $399 and named the “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER,” on the podium as he spoke.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big success,” said Trump, who is marching closer toward the 2024 Republican nomination and a potential rematch with President Joe Biden.





By Saturday night, the $399 sneakers were listed as sold out on the website. There had been 1,000 pairs of the sneakers available for purchase, according to the site.

The former president is also selling two versions of sneakers that have “T” and “45” on the sides for $199, according to the website. Cologne and perfume are for sale at $99 each.



According to the website, the products are “trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”

Following his appearance at Sneaker Con, Trump is expected to head to Michigan to address supporters for the first time since the rulings in separate New York cases thrust into the spotlight the legal peril he faces on multiple fronts.

On Thursday, a New York state judge confirmed that Trump's criminal trial in a hush money case will begin March 25. A day later, Trump and his companies were ordered to pay nearly $355 million for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.

When combined with the $83 million judgment issued against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll, the 2024 Republican front-runner has been fined roughly $438 million over the past four weeks.