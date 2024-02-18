‘No victims, no damages’ - TRUMP slams ‘total sham’ $355M fraud ruling, says decision will make businesses leave New York

Sunday, February 18, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump slammed the $355 million fine he was ordered to pay in his fraud case and warned that businesses will flee New York state as a result of the decision.
On the campaign trail Saturday night in Waterford Township,
Michigan, Trump railed against “lunatic” Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur
Engoron’s ruling a day earlier after he was found guilty of inflating his net
worth by billions to secure favorable bank loans.
“The case is a complete and
total sham.It’s a sham case,” Trump told the crowd at the rally.
“There were no victims, no
damages, no defaults, no complaints, no nothing. There was nothing,” he said.
The front-running Republican presidential candidate repeated
his claims that the lawsuit brought against Trump, his company and his sons by
New York Attorney General Letitia James was an attempt by Democrats to stop him
from being president
“This is merely an election
interference ploy by a crazed attorney general … working closely with a very
bad judge,” Trump said.
“Judge Engoran just fined me
$355 million for doing everything right,”
On Friday, Engoron found Trump liable for inflating his net
worth by billions of dollars a year to get better loan and insurance terms in a
case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on a
promise to bring down his business empire.
The judge’s decision also banned the former president from
doing business in the state where he built his brand.
Trump said he intends to appeal the decision — which also
bars him from running the Trump Organization or serving as a director or
officer of any other company in New York for three years.
“If justice is anything in
New York State then we’ll win,” he declared.
He predicted an exodus of businesses from New York, scared
off by the legal system.
“As a result of this
decision, businesses are going to leave New York state, taking thousands of
jobs with them because they can’t subject themselves to this,” Trump said.
“And if this persecution of
political opponents continues nobody will want to do business in the United
States of America any longer,” he added.
He called on Congress to impeach Joe Biden to stop what
calls the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice.
0 Comments