Rapper BOBBY SHMURDA fights in London club after performance



Sunday, February 18, 2024 – Rapper Bobby Shmurda reportedly got into a fight at a London club in the wee hours of Sunday, February 18, shortly after a performance.

TMZ reported that the incident happened at the Proud Cabaret nightclub at around 4 AM, just after he performed 2 songs. It was gathered that he got into a heated argument with the club promoter.





There was pushing, shoving and at one point Bobby allegedly spit at someone in the crowd. Shortly after the fight, Bobby and his crew left the club.

The scuffle was soon forgotten, and cops were not called with the party continuing. No one was injured.