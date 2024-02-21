Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Pandemonium broke out at a construction site recently after a realtor was bitten by a snake during a land inspection.
The viral video shows other people present at the scene of
the incident running to save the realtor after the snake bite.
Others could be heard calling for a vehicle to be brought so
the victim could be rushed to the hospital.
The snake was later killed.
Watch the video below
Trending video of a realtor bitten by a snake during land inspection pic.twitter.com/eqT5C9DLzU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 21, 2024
