Muslim woman called out for posting her pregnant belly online while her husband is shamed for letting her

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – A number of Muslims on X are calling out a pregnant woman for posting her pregnant belly on the app.
“33 weeks but who's counting,” the pregnant woman wrote as
she shared a photo of herself cupping her belly.
Even though the woman was fully covered, she was criticized
for showing off her belly online.
“Y'all may disagree w me but this is not how Muslim women
are. They don't post their pregnancy pics like this for other men to see. This
is ur private time.Ik u're happy but not everything is meant to be posted. Her
husband must be a coward not knowing what his wife is posting,” one X user
wrote.
Other X users agreed and called out the pregnant woman while
some defended her.
See below.
0 Comments