There is nothing I touch that doesn't flourish - LADY narrates how great things happened to her since she rescued and breastfed an abandoned newborn baby

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Yvonne Kontoz has narrated how rescuing and breastfeeding an abandoned newborn baby in 2019 changed her life.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Yvonne revealed that many great things have happened to her since her encounter with the child.

Yvonne said she was 23 years old then and nursing her 5-month-old daughter when she found the baby dumped by the roadside near her house.

"Galatians 6:9 says; “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up,” she wrote.

There is no act of kindness that God doesn't Reward!

This is me, while living in Nairobi, almost 5yrs ago, I picked this abandoned baby that was thrown by the roadside next to my House. I was nursing my Daughter who was only 5 months old then...I took this child, she was couple days old, I cleaned the baby, I dressed her and I fed her

I did breastfeed this little baby, that I didn't even know alongside my daughter, she later on found another home were she was taken in for adoption... since then, there is nothing I touch that doesn't Flourish, any door I knock opens, I have never Lacked since then

I'm a good person, I work hard yes but there are soo many great things that have happened to me since my encounter with this child...I literally saved a life and God is intentionally doing me Good.