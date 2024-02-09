This is why PUTIN is 100 times better than President RUTO – ROBERT ALAI reveals and shames the Kenyan President

On Thursday evening, Putin had an exclusive interview
with Conservative US Media Personality Tucker Carlson and those who watched the
interview said the Russian strongman was articulate, brilliant, and knows the
history of his country.
Alai, who was among Kenyans who praised the
Russian president, said Putin was well grounded unlike President William Ruto,
who doesn’t know the history of Kenya and that is why he is unable to solve
challenges facing the country.
“Putin is well grounded. Now you see why a
President must always be a very good student of history and well-read.
“We have a Kenyan President whose greatest
weakness is that he doesn’t like to read nor study history.
“So he can’t solve some problems because he
doesn’t have a proper understanding of the challenges,” Alai wrote on X
