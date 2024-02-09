See how DENNIS ITUMBI was simping after JACKIE MARIBE was acquitted in MONICA KIMANI’s murder case –This man is an embarrassment!

Friday, February 9, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) blogger, Dennis Itumbi, is in a celebratory mood after former Citizen TV presenter, Jackie Maribe, was acquitted in the Monica Kimani murder case.
Maribe was acquitted by Justice
Grace Nzioka of the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, over lack of evidence.
She is the second accused in a
case that has been ongoing for over five years.
According to Justice Nzioka, the
charge brought against Maribe was not properly placed by the Police.
"It is my considered view
that the charge brought against the second accused person was not the proper
charge," she said.
Following her acquittal, Itumbi
took to X and wrote a ‘’ poem’ in praise of Maribe, who is not even his
girlfriend.
Here is what Dennis Itumbi
wrote.
“Jacque Maribe is FREE!
Maribe DID NOT kill Monica.
Daaamn! I feel so vindicated!
There was a rogue DCI boss
called George Kinoti, who craved for headlines, and Jacque Maribe was a pawn in
his unfortunate game of nonsensical play.
It has been SIX years, a
journey of shadows, where unjust chains sought to bind the spirit of a great
friend, a charming personality, a friend I treasure much.
Today, the truth has unveiled
its brilliance, dispelling the darkness.
The darkness of Kinoti's lies
and outright script aimed for Media headlines and nothing else.
Jacque Maribe, like a
phoenix, now you have only one duty, rise from the ashes, for time may be lost,
but not the essence of your being.
As your friends, our
collective hands extend to hold you as you take the next steps.
My good friend, Welcome back
to the embrace of freedom.
Let the record reflect that
you have always been INNOCENT.
The system failed you and the
rogue people who added you in this case just for headlines and creation of a
circus should answer and you must not let them walk out of the mess without
questions.
I have no regrets that I
stood by you. Xxx
To Monica's family, beyond
Justice, may Comfort fill your hearts.
Xxx Jacqueline Maribe, there
is a reason storms are named after women.
Storms, like focused women
cannot be stopped, you are a lovely storm! Be blessed,”
