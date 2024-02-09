Heartbreaking video of JOWIE IRUNGU’s sister wailing uncontrollably after she saw him being taken out of court in cuffs, shortly after being found guilty of killing MONICA.

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Jowie Irungu’s sister was overwhelmed with emotions when she saw him walking out of the courtroom in cuffs while being guarded by the police, shortly after he was found guilty of murdering businesswoman Monica Kimani.
She wailed
uncontrollably as her brother was being escorted by police officers.
Justice Grace Nzioka
cancelled Jowie Irungu's bond
after his conviction.
Irungu will be
held in custody until March 8, 2024, when he will be sentenced.
While delivering
her judgment at the Milimani Courts, the judge said that the prosecution had
proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Irungu was directly linked to the
murder.
“All this evidence leaves a strong
conclusion that Irungu murdered Monica Kimani," she said.
"The person
who killed the deceased did not intend to give her even one minute to survive.
It is my considered opinion and finding that the perpetrator intended instant
death," she added.
Below
is a video of Jowie Irungu’s sister wailing uncontrollably as he was being
escorted by police out of the courtroom.
Is this Jowie Irungu’s sister? pic.twitter.com/mq9fnEBjzY— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 9, 2024
0 Comments