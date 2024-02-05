Singer TAYLOR SWIFT makes history as she wins her fourth Best Album award at the Grammys



Monday, February 5, 2024 – American singer, Taylor Swift made Grammy history Sunday by winning her fourth Album of the Year prize.

The 34-year-old won album of the year for “Midnights,” eclipsing music legends Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, who each claimed the prize three times.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers, or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," Swift said on stage.

It was the second acceptance speech of the night for Swift, who was nominated in six categories. She also won best pop vocal album, and used that speech to reveal the title and release date of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which will drop on April 19.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said as she disclosed the new album, which was made available for pre-sales during the Grammys telecast.

It was Céline Dion, who presented Swift with the final award.