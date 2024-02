We will continue to deliver - DAVIDO writes after losing three nominations at the Grammys



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Singer Davido has broken his silence after losing all three nominations at the Grammy Awards held last night February 4.

In a post shared on X, Davido expressed his love for everyone and vowed to continue to ‘deliver’.

‘I love each and everyone of you !! We Dey game !! We will continue to deliver …'' he wrote