Singer CELINE DION makes shock appearance at Grammys 2024 amid battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome (PHOTOs)



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Canadian superstar singer, Celine Dion made a shock appearance at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, amid her battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome.

The star, 55, walked onstage with the support of eldest son Rene-Charles Angelil, 23, to cheers and a standing ovation and to present Album of the Year to singer Taylor Swift.

She said: 'Thank you, all! I love you right back. You look beautiful. When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart

'Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.

'And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago. These are the outstanding nominees for album of the year.'

Celine then announced Swift's acclaimed album Midnights had won the award - making Grammy history as she won the award for the fourth time.

Celine looked stunning in a terracotta coat, chiffon dress, and glittering jewellery as she was helped onto the stage.

Swift became the first person to win the accolade four times.