JAY-Z attacks the Grammys for never giving wife BEYONCE Album of the Year (VIDEO)



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Jay-Z used his acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards to condemn the academy for failing to give his wife Beyonce the best album award.

The rapper was honoured with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his contribution to the music industry.

He went to receive his award with his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy standing on stage beside him.

Beyonce sat in the crowd, listening to the speech.





While accepting his award, Jay-Z said that there were more important things in life than winning Grammys, noting they were subjective, and pointing out his superstar wife had never won best album.

He said: "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."





Jay-Z has been nominated for 88 Grammy Awards, winning 24 of them. Six of his nominations have been for Album of the Year.

Beyonce has also been nominated for 88 competitive Grammy Awards, winning 32 of them. However, Beyonce has never won Album of the Year, despite being nominated six times in that category.

Watch the video below.