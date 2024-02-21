Singer BEYONCE makes history as first Black woman to top country chart



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Beyoncé has made history by becoming the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her hit track, Texas Hold ‘Em.

Texas Hold ‘Em, which was released on February 11, pushed back Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ duet, I Remember Everything, from the top spot, where it has sat for 20 weeks.

The 32-time Grammy winner's other country track, 16 Carriages, which dropped on the same day as Texas Hold 'Em, debuted at number 9.

Beyonce's two songs were announced in a Verizon commercial that aired during CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.

The wife of rapper Jay-Z is set to release an entire country album, titled Act II, on March 29 as a follow-up to her 2022 Renaissance LP.

According to Billboard, Texas Hold ‘Em received '19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through February 15.'

Meanwhile, the outlet added that 16 Carriages drew '10.3 million streams, 90,000 in radio reach and 14,000 sold.'

She is currently the first and only woman to have topped both Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

The performer's latest accomplishment comes after her fans forced a country music radio station to play Texas Hold 'Em after they initially refused.

Last week, a Twitter user under the handle @jussatto said that the Ada, Oklahoma-based country music station KYKC had declined their request to play her new single Texas Hold 'Em.

'I requested Texas Hold ‘Em at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting, I received an email from the radio station stating "We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,"' the social media user said, along with a screenshot of the reply they received from the radio station.

The user added: 'This station needs to be held accountable for their blatant racism and discrimination against Beyoncé.'