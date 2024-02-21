Actor and comedian, EWEN MACINTOSH, dies at 50



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – British actor and comedian, Ewen MacIntosh, who starred as Keith Bishop in The Office, has died aged 50.

A statement from his management company, Just Right Management, said: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

The actor also appeared in British comedies such as After Life, Miranda and Little Britain

MacIntosh was best known as Wernham Hogg, a scotch egg-loving accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotone answerphone message and would have rather had a career as a DJ.

The character other memorable scenes included dressing up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

MacIntosh also appeared in shows including Miranda and Little Britain.

MacIntosh’s big break came after being cast as oddball Keith in The Office in 2001, a role he played in 14 episodes until the show’s conclusion in 2003. Thanks to the character’s DJ’ing skills and Ali G impersonation, he became a cult favourite.

His other sitcom credits included Little Britain, Lead Balloon, Miranda, and Mongrels, and, in 2022, he reunited with Gervais on Netflix series After Life.

MacIntosh also had a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos’s film The Lobster (2015), playing a waiter opposite Colin Farrell and Olivia Colman.