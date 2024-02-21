Actor and comedian, EWEN MACINTOSH, dies at 50

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – British actor and comedian, Ewen MacIntosh, who starred as Keith Bishop in The Office, has died aged 50.
A statement from his management company, Just Right
Management, said: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our
beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.
“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow
Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close
friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”
The actor also appeared in British comedies such as After
Life, Miranda and Little Britain
MacIntosh was best known as Wernham Hogg, a scotch
egg-loving accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotone answerphone message and
would have rather had a career as a DJ.
The character other memorable scenes included dressing up as
Ali G for Red Nose Day.
MacIntosh also appeared in shows including Miranda and
Little Britain.
MacIntosh’s big break came after being cast as oddball Keith
in The Office in 2001, a role he played in 14 episodes until
the show’s conclusion in 2003. Thanks to the character’s DJ’ing skills and Ali
G impersonation, he became a cult favourite.
His other sitcom credits included Little Britain, Lead
Balloon, Miranda, and Mongrels, and, in 2022, he
reunited with Gervais on Netflix series After Life.
MacIntosh also had a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos’s
film The Lobster (2015), playing a waiter opposite Colin
Farrell and Olivia Colman.
