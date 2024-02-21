Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – A Nicaraguan woman had to be buried for the second time after her family exhumed her body because they thought she was still alive.
María López, 24, died on February 11 at New Dawn Hospital in
the Caribbean coast town of Waspam and was buried February 12, according to
local outlet SNC.
López's body was removed from the coffin and taken to the
family residence, where she was bathed with salt, vinegar, and lemons, and then
placed on a bed as family and friends held a vigil.
Waspam's city risk management director Kenny Mayorga said
the family was not convinced by the doctor and opted for her to 'be examined by
a traditional doctor and rule out that she is dead, because they claim that the
girl (had) tears and sweat to her forehead.'
Her parents and close family members then took López's body
to a fasting and prayer center for a ceremony as it started to show signs of
decomposition. She was later laid to rest for a second time on Monday.
The incident comes just eight months after 76-year-old woman shocked her family by banging on her coffin during her wake in Ecuador.
Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking
after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral parlor in the
municipality of Babahoyo on June 9, 2023.
Montoya later died from a stroke on June 16 at Martín Icaza
Hospital after spending a week in intensive care.
Parents exhume corpse of daughter, 24, out of cemetery after they received a call to her cellphone from someone claiming 'she was alive' (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/NZzgSmZiI2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 21, 2024
0 Comments