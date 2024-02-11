I saved her life! See what GACHAGUA did to Governor MBARIRE after some powerful Mt. Kenya cartels tried to eliminate her



Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken credit for Embu Governor Cecil Mbarire’s life.

Speaking during a funds drive in Murang’a, Gachagua revealed that Mbarire’s life was in danger after she took on cartels in the coffee industry, but he rescued her.

He divulged that the governor was trailed by unknown vehicles days after naming powerful companies that were taking advantage of farmers during a coffee reforms meeting in 2023.

According to Gachagua, he was forced to beef up security for Mbarire to guarantee her safety.

"This governor once took them on and they began to look for her.

"I had to beef up her security. They were trailing her with cars because she named them.

"We must have very courageous leaders," he stated.

According to the DP, the cartels are powerful individuals who control the entire coffee chain.

He added that the group is very influential and that was why President William Ruto entrusted him to handle the reforms in the sector, owing to his vast security detail and experience.

"Those fellows have been unfair to our farmers. Nobody would have done these reforms apart from the Presidency. That is why the President directed me to do it. These people are very influential and powerful.”

"They corrupt everybody in the whole chain except the Presidency. We also have enough security," he added.

Nonetheless, he maintained that the government would continue to push on with the reforms until farmers get the value of their work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST