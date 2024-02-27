Sad news as University of Nairobi political science lecturer, Dr. SAMUEL MBUTU, is found dead in the streets of Nairobi after he was reported missing (PHOTO).

The 37-year-old political science lecturer and a father of two was
reported missing on February 22, three days after he failed to show up at home.
His family put up a poster of him on social media asking for information
on his whereabouts.
His
body was taken to City Mortuary on February 20 after being found on the streets
of Nairobi.
His
brother Joseph Kagiri identified the body on Tuesday morning.
The
body was picked up from the Bus Station area by the police after being found
lying on the roadside.
He
is suspected to have been drugged and robbed of his valuables among them a laptop,
mobile phone, and cash, although he had no physical injuries.
His
family said he was heading to his home in Kariobangi when he was drugged and
robbed.
His
killers also used his Mpesa account to withdraw an unknown amount of money.
Police
have established that the suspected killers made the transactions in Kayole.
Nairobi
area police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said no arrest has
been made so far.
An
autopsy is set to be conducted on his body to establish how he died.
