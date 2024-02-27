Sad news as University of Nairobi political science lecturer, Dr. SAMUEL MBUTU, is found dead in the streets of Nairobi after he was reported missing (PHOTO).





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - The body of the missing University of Nairobi lecturer, Dr. Samuel Mbutu Mararo, has been found at the City Mortuary.

The 37-year-old political science lecturer and a father of two was reported missing on February 22, three days after he failed to show up at home.

His family put up a poster of him on social media asking for information on his whereabouts.

His body was taken to City Mortuary on February 20 after being found on the streets of Nairobi.

His brother Joseph Kagiri identified the body on Tuesday morning.

The body was picked up from the Bus Station area by the police after being found lying on the roadside.

He is suspected to have been drugged and robbed of his valuables among them a laptop, mobile phone, and cash, although he had no physical injuries.

His family said he was heading to his home in Kariobangi when he was drugged and robbed.

His killers also used his Mpesa account to withdraw an unknown amount of money.

Police have established that the suspected killers made the transactions in Kayole.

Nairobi area police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said no arrest has been made so far.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on his body to establish how he died.