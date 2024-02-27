RUTO enters into a handshake with RAILA ODINGA as MUSEVENI mediates the process – This man lied to KIKUYUS!

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has secretly entered into a handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after the two leaders were spotted in Uganda in a meeting with Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to multiple sources, Ruto and Raila agreed to work together and the former Prime Minister agreed to recognise Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Ruto also promised Raila Odinga seven cabinet slots after he reshuffles the cabinet in the coming weeks.

The President also promised to support Raila Odinga’s bid to become Africa Union Chairperson.

To confuse his support base in Kenya, Raila said he was invited to the meeting by Ugandan President Paul Kagame.

"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President @WilliamsRuto today to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East African Community," he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST