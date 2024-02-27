MARTHA KOOME is not done with AHMEDNASSIR ABDULLAHI as she strikes out the case challenging his ban at the Supreme Court - Look!

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Embattled Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has received a career-threatening blow after the Supreme Court responded to two cases filed at the High Court challenging its directive which banned him and his associates from appearing before it.

Supreme Court judges, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, argued that the High Court lacks the jurisdiction to hear petitions filed against them, adding that the lawyer can only challenge the ban before the apex court.

The judges further ordered High Court Judge Chacha Mwita to strike out two cases challenging their ban on Ahmednassir also known as the Grand Mullah.

“This court is expressly prohibited from exercising jurisdiction over matters reserved for the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or in which it exercises its appellate jurisdiction under article 163 (4) (a) and (b) of the Constitution,” the Supreme Court noted.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Ahmednassir's law firm separately filed petitions at the High Court, challenging the Supreme Court’s directive that banned the lawyer from appearing before the apex court.

“This honourable court has no jurisdiction to hear the challenge relating to the letter issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2024, notifying parties of the decision of the judges of the Supreme Court,” the Supreme Court added.

According to the letter sent to Ahmednassir, the Supreme Court through its lawyers emphasised that no proceedings were allowed against them, terming the two petitions as an abuse of the process of the honourable court.

