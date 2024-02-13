RUTO lies to the world that APPLE has employed 23,000 Kenyans in Nairobi - This man didn’t deserve to be President!!

Speaking on Tuesday during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE, Ruto said he had an audience with Apple CEO last year, who told him the tech giant has employed 23,000 Kenyans in its Nairobi office.
Ruto said this while drumming up support for the
digital economy, which he termed a source of remote opportunities for young
people who do not need to leave their homes.
“The digital economy is delivering attractive opportunities
for young people to work for employers scattered across the world without having
to leave their homes in Kenya,” Ruto noted.
“When I visited Silicon Valley last year, Apple’s Tim Cook informed me that his company now employs about 23,000 Kenyans, all working from Nairobi,” Ruto added.
This is an outright lie from the President since Apple has
less than 100 employees in its Nairobi office.
