RAILA ODINGA and SAKAJA have not given us aid despite promising millions on camera - MRADI gas inferno victims



Tuesday, February 13,2024 - The victims of the Embakasi gas inferno have accused some politicians of playing public relations stunts with them by promising heaven live on camera.

The over 300 victims said some politicians, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nairobi county Governor Johnson Sakaja, visited them and promised them millions but they are yet to contribute even a single shilling.

Julius Mwendwa, who is nursing his injuries on the bed of his single room in the affected area, says the only aid he has received is the rice and beans distributed by the Kenya Red Cross.

“I have not received even a shilling apart from the food that was brought by the Red Cross.

"I submitted my name to the leaders who came here but nothing has been sent to my phone,” Mr Mwendwa said.

Mwendwa has injuries on his hands and head and relies on help from neighbours to cook his rice while continuing to pray that the promised money will reach him one day.

Dorcas Chepngetich used to run a liquor shop just across the illegal gas plant that went up in flames and was the only means of making a living.

She says that when the incident happened, she was inside serving customers before the whole place turned to ruins within minutes, ending her Sh300,000 business.

“We want to be compensated to at least restart our businesses.

"For now, we are just here walking up and down without any job.

"Some people said that they have received money but some of us have been left out yet we have been writing down our names and submitting them,” Ms Chepngetich said.

Three members of the same family who were injured in the fire are still in Kenyatta National Hospital, leaving their young daughter in the care of their neighbour, Zipporah Chepkwony, who has yet to receive help.

Raila pledged Sh 1 million to the victims while Sakaja promised to donate Sh 280,000

The Kenyan DAILY POST