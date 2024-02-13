KALONZO MUSYOKA is the best man to beat RUTO like a Burukenge in 2027 – RAILA ODINGA’s man says.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s dream of becoming the President of Kenya may become a reality after Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, endorsed his bid.
In what
can be termed as a game changer, Makau a renowned confidante of opposition
leader, Raila Odinga, said Kalonzo is the best man to fly the Azimio flag in
2027.
"Wakwitu Kalonzo Musyoka stands
the best chance. Wengine sahau!" Makau wrote on his Twitter page
on Tuesday.
Azimio is working on forming a formidable team
that will face off with President William Ruto in the 2027 election.
This comes even as the former Prime Minister
has continued to send confounding signals about his ties with the bigwigs with
whom he formed Azimio.
Over the weekend, Raila said he has no problem
endorsing Kalonzo for the presidency in 2027.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments