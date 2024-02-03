Running battles as furious RUTO orders the arrest and detention of his juniors over Embakasi gas explosion within 24 hours

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has ordered the dismissal, arrest, and detainment of government officials who issued licenses to the gas-filling plant that exploded in Embakasi on Thursday night.
Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony
for Chekalini Market in Lugari, Kakamega County, Ruto explained that the gas-filling plant was operating contrary to the law.
He added that unscrupulous government
officials issued permits to the gas dealer to conduct business in a residential
area hence endangering lives.
The president thus demanded the dismissal and
arrest of the government officials within 24 hours to face charges levelled
against them.
"In Nairobi, there was an explosion causing grave injuries to many people because of laziness, deceit, and corruption in government offices.
"Some granted a license for the plant to be
established at a residential area endangering the lives of Kenyans," Ruto
stated.
"I have instructed the Ministry that
those responsible for granting the license should be fired, arrested, and
detained today," he added.
He added that such government officials
received bribes to turn a blind eye to the law, which consequently led to the
Thursday night explosion that has claimed three lives to date.
"They (gas filling plant owners) were
instructed not to establish the facility but due to bribery and lack of
discipline, the licence was issued and now we have a problem in our
hands," the head of state noted.
Ruto's directive comes hours after Energy and
Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) boss Daniel Kiptoo confirmed that the gas
filling plant conducted operations in Embakasi and Nanyuki.
Kiptoo added that EPRA officials raided the
facility in Nanyuki and arrested the staff for operating without authorization.
He confirmed that the company was only
licensed as a transporter of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
