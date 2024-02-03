Enough is enough, we voted for you but didn’t know you will turn out to be this useless - Churches now wake up as they turn against RUTO and his bad policies

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - The National
Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has woken up from its deep slumber after
realizing who President William Ruto truly is.
In a statement, the churches indirectly asked for
forgiveness for overwhelmingly supporting and voting for Ruto in the 2022
General Election.
They accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of harsh
taxation measures and neglecting the concerns raised by different
stakeholders.
Led by NCCK Secretary General Chris Kinyanjui, the council
alleged that Ruto disrespected the rule of law by failing to adhere to
principles of good governance.
“Yes, our members voted for you but they did not vote for
you to increase taxes,” he stated.
Kinyanjui further argued that Ruto’s policies were not
working as Kenyans were struggling to pay taxes and make ends meet.
"Our church members are saying although they supported
Kenya Kwanza, we did not support Kenya Kwanza to increase taxes,"
Kinyanjui commented.
The NCCK lamented that taxation measures, particularly the
housing levy and the social health fund, had significantly affected Kenyans'
take-home pay.
"We did not give the Kenya Kwanza mandate, to charge
them the housing levy for houses they don't need,"
"We don't want to be charged more, for health like
NHIF, increasing it and also the other taxes that are being increased is
unjustified," he further clarified.
NCCK further urged the government to set up a social and
economic council to address the country’s economic challenges.
The clerics stated that the council should be mandated to
address and create public awareness of other proposed taxes, especially in
the agriculture sector.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
