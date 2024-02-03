RAILA ODINGA drops a bombshell on how CHEBUKATI will be appointed as Court of Appeal Judge and later elevated to Chief Justice before 2027 Elections





Saturday , February 3, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed a nefarious plot by President William Ruto to take over the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Raila claimed the recent meeting between Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome resolved to employ judges, and the President is said to have pushed the appointment of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairpersons Wafula Chebukati and Issack Hassan to the court of appeal as Judges.

He added that the plan would culminate with the elevation of Chebukati to head the Judiciary before the 2027 General Election.

"In that agreement, the five high court judges and two Court of Appeal judges will be for Ruto to forward to the JSC, and he floated the names, immediate former IEBC chairpersons Wafula Chebukati and former IEBC chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan are to be appointed Court of Appeal judges with Chebukati later being elevated as the Chief Justice before the 2027 General Elections," Raila stated.

