RAILA ODINGA drops a bombshell on how CHEBUKATI will be appointed as Court of Appeal Judge and later elevated to Chief Justice before 2027 Elections

Addressing
a press conference on Friday, Raila claimed the recent meeting between Ruto and
Chief Justice Martha Koome resolved to employ judges, and the President is said
to have pushed the appointment of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission (IEBC) chairpersons Wafula Chebukati and Issack Hassan to the court of
appeal as Judges.
He added that the plan would
culminate with the elevation of Chebukati to head the Judiciary before the 2027
General Election.
"In that agreement, the five
high court judges and two Court of Appeal judges will be for Ruto to forward to
the JSC, and he floated the names, immediate former IEBC chairpersons Wafula
Chebukati and former IEBC chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan are to be appointed
Court of Appeal judges with Chebukati later being elevated as the Chief Justice
before the 2027 General Elections," Raila stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments