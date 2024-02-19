ROY HODGSON steps down as Crystal Palace boss after falling ill in front of his players at training



Monday, February 19, 2024 – Premier League club, Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of Roy Hodgson as head coach.

Hodgson suffered a frightening health scare at training on Thursday, February 15, and has been receiving medical attention ever since.

Palace announced the news of Hodgson's exit on Monday afternoon in a club statement, where Hodgson made his farewell to the Palace fans

Hodgson said: 'This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

'However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

'I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

'My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.

'I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.'

Hodgson, 76, leaves Palace with the club languishing in 16th and just five points above the relegation zone.