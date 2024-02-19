ROY HODGSON steps down as Crystal Palace boss after falling ill in front of his players at training

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Premier League club, Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of Roy Hodgson as head coach.
Hodgson suffered a frightening health scare at training on
Thursday, February 15, and has been receiving medical attention ever since.
Palace announced the news of Hodgson's exit on Monday
afternoon in a club statement, where Hodgson made his farewell to the Palace
fans
Hodgson said: 'This club is very special and means so much
to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my
time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top
class players and staff doing what I love every day.
'However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may
be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken
the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a
new manager, as intended for this summer.
'I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American
partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who
have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my
long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy
McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical
departments.
'My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players
who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and
themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support
to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.
'I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish
the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.'
Hodgson, 76, leaves Palace with the club languishing in 16th
and just five points above the relegation zone.
