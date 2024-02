I have upgraded. IGHALO is in my past - SONIA, ex-wife of footballer JUDE IGHALO tells IG user who told her to consider going back to him



Monday, February 19, 2024 – Sonia Ighalo, the ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has said the footballer is in her past and that she has upgraded.

The couple divorced in 2022 after ten years of marriage and three children. She shared a post on her page yesterday February 18 and a follower advised her to go back to Jude.

She responded by saying she had upgraded and also asked people to respect her choice.

