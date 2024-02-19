LIONEL MESSI denies accusations that he skipped Inter Miami's exhibition in Hong Kong over politics

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Lionel Messi has denied accusations that he skipped Inter Miami's exhibition in Hong Kong earlier this month over politics.
Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians, and fans reacted
angrily when the 36-year-old Argentine forward came off the bench three days
later in a friendly match in Tokyo.
Since then Hangzhou and Beijing canceled Argentina vs
Nigeria friendly clash scheduled for March over the fallout.
Messi has now come out to speak against the claims that he
skipped Inter Miami's exhibition in Hong Kong over politics.
'I've read and heard many things that have been said after
the game in Hong Kong. I wanted to record this video and give you the true
version so nobody has to continue reading false stories,' Messi said in a video
posted on Weibo.
'I've heard people say that I didn't want to play for
political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue.
'Had that been the case I wouldn't have even travelled to
Japan or visited China, as I have many times. Since the start of my career I've
had a very close and special relationship with China.'
Messi repeated the reason for his absence from the
highly-anticipated game against a local League XI in Hong Kong on February 4.
'As I said in the press conference, I had an inflamed
adductor and I couldn't play in the first game in Saudi Arabia, which is when I
felt it.
'In the second game, I tried to play for a bit, but it got
worse. Then on the day before the game (in Hong Kong) I tried to train and made
an effort for all those who had come to watch training.
'It felt a bit better a few days later and that's why I
played for a bit in Japan to prepare fitness wise for everything to come
because I needed to play and get back up to speed.'
Argentina was scheduled to play Nigeria in the Chinese city
of Hangzhou next month before facing the Ivory Coast in Beijing, but Messi's
failure to take the field for Inter Miami in Hong Kong on Sunday caused
widespread anger among fans.
The organiser of the Hong Kong match said they would give
fans a 50-percent refund for tickets after the Argentine did not take the field
during their 4-1 win against Hong Kong All-Stars due to injury, but played in
Japan days later.
0 Comments