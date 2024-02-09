Renowned investigative reporter JOHN ALLAN NAMU captures JOWIE IRUNGU’s reaction after he was found guilty of MONICA KIMANI’s murder (Must Watch Video).



Friday, February 9, 2024 - Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has been found guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in September 2018.

“Having considered the evidence in this matter it is the finding of this court that the prosecution has adduced adequate evidence and has met the threshold....

"It is the finding of this court that the first accused person murdered the deceased,” ruled Judge Grace Nzioka.

Renowned investigative reporter John Allan Namu was among those who attended the court session and captured how Jowie reacted after he was found guilty.

Jowie held his head and shed tears after the judge ruled that he was guilty of murder.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.













