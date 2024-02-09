Corrupt SAKAJA laughs off claims that BABU OWINO may dethrone him in 2027 – Watu wa Kanairo si Wajinga!!



Friday, February 9, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has laughed off claims that Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is planning to dislodge him as a governor in 2027.

According to Babu, Sakaja has been mishandling the city, and there is supposed corruption and maladministration characterising his tenure.

But while speaking on Radio Jambo on Friday, Sakaja dismissed any chances of the MP to rout him in the elections.

The governor faulted the lawmaker for shifting focus to early politicking at the expense of serving his constituents.

"He cannot win in 2027. People in Nairobi are smart enough and they know in whose hands the county will be safe," he said.

Babu is hoping to oust Sakaja who is accused of being corrupt and using Nairobi taxpayers' money to buy apartments in Runda, South Africa, and Dubai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.