Corrupt SAKAJA laughs off claims that BABU OWINO may dethrone him in 2027 – Watu wa Kanairo si Wajinga!!

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has laughed off claims that Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is planning to dislodge him as a governor in 2027.
According to Babu, Sakaja has been
mishandling the city, and there is supposed corruption and maladministration
characterising his tenure.
But while speaking on Radio Jambo
on Friday, Sakaja dismissed any chances of the MP to rout him in the elections.
The governor faulted the lawmaker
for shifting focus to early politicking at the expense of serving his
constituents.
"He cannot win in 2027.
People in Nairobi are smart enough and they know in whose hands the county will
be safe," he said.
Babu is hoping to oust Sakaja who
is accused of being corrupt and using Nairobi taxpayers' money to buy
apartments in Runda, South Africa, and Dubai.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
