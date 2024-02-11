RAILA ODINGA hints at endorsing KALONZO MUSYOKA’s presidential bid in 2027





Sunday, July 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has spoken about endorsing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027

Speaking at a burial service in Kitui County, Raila said he has no problem supporting Kalonzo's presidential bid.

He, however, called for patience, saying he is still in the active political arena.

The Azimio boss showered Kalonzo with praises, saying he has supported him for a long time.

"What is the problem if Kalonzo is the candidate?

"I did not say Kalonzo cannot be a candidate.

"I just said we came from far away with Kalonzo, he supported me and I can also support him.

"I did not say I have quit politics.

"When I quit, I will come out and say it," Raila said.

Raila said they will come out and support one candidate when the right time comes to choose the flagbearer.

He assured Kenyans on the roles of the affiliate parties in Azimio, saying the co-principals can take charge when he is away.

"We have Eugene Wamalwa (former Water CS), (former Kakamega Governor) Wycliffe Oparanya, (Roots Party leader) George Wajackoyah, and (Narc Kenya leader) Martha Karua, all of them want the same thing want it, but we shall only have one candidate," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.