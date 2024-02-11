RAILA causes jitters in Azimio as he finally speaks on endorsing KALONZO or MARTHA KARUA for President in 2027 – You won't believe what he said

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over his likelihood of endorsing Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition's flag bearer ahead of the 2027 General Elections.
Addressing a congregation at a
burial service in Kitui County, Odinga stated that it was too early to
endorse the coalition’s flag bearer, noting that he was still an active player
in politics.
“What is the problem if Kalonzo
is the candidate? I did not say Kalonzo cannot be a candidate. I just said we
came from far with Kalonzo, he supported me and I can also support him,” Raila
stated.
“I also did not say I have quit
politics. When I quit, I will come out and say it."
Odinga stated that besides
Kalonzo, there were several other candidates from the coalition interested in
taking over the mantle.
Raila further stated that
the coalition would soon agree on a titular candidate to take over the
mandate of spearheading the coalition.
"When I am away, Kalonzo
takes charge but I want people to wait. We have Eugene Wamalwa (former Water
CS), (former Kakamega Governor) Wycliffe Oparanya, (Roots Party leader) George
Wajackoyah, and (Narc Kenya leader) Martha Karua, all of whom want it," the
ODM leader noted.
The former Prime Minister also
dismissed allegations of division in Azimio, noting that they were geared
towards causing anxiety in the coalition.
According to Raila,
the coalition leaders were still reading from the same script.
“Kalonzo has been my long-time friend.
"When people see Kalonzo walking with Eugene Wamalwa, they begin to say that Azimio is breaking up.
"When Raila goes to ODM recruitment, they claim
Azimio is divided," the Azimio leader noted.
“Every party in Azimio knows its role. For instance, Wiper has authority, Eugene’s DAP too as well as Jubilee and even ODM.
"When the affiliate parties have energy, then that is when Azimio
is energized."
Odinga's sentiments come a
fortnight after he dismissed allegations of dissension in the coalition.
Speaking in Lamu County on
January 23, Odinga claimed the rumours were being spread by irresponsible
media.
