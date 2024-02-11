RAILA causes jitters in Azimio as he finally speaks on endorsing KALONZO or MARTHA KARUA for President in 2027 – You won't believe what he said

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over his likelihood of endorsing Kalonzo Musyoka as the coalition's flag bearer ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Addressing a congregation at a burial service in Kitui County, Odinga stated that it was too early to endorse the coalition’s flag bearer, noting that he was still an active player in politics.

“What is the problem if Kalonzo is the candidate? I did not say Kalonzo cannot be a candidate. I just said we came from far with Kalonzo, he supported me and I can also support him,” Raila stated.

“I also did not say I have quit politics. When I quit, I will come out and say it."

Odinga stated that besides Kalonzo, there were several other candidates from the coalition interested in taking over the mantle.

Raila further stated that the coalition would soon agree on a titular candidate to take over the mandate of spearheading the coalition.

"When I am away, Kalonzo takes charge but I want people to wait. We have Eugene Wamalwa (former Water CS), (former Kakamega Governor) Wycliffe Oparanya, (Roots Party leader) George Wajackoyah, and (Narc Kenya leader) Martha Karua, all of whom want it," the ODM leader noted.

The former Prime Minister also dismissed allegations of division in Azimio, noting that they were geared towards causing anxiety in the coalition.

According to Raila, the coalition leaders were still reading from the same script.

“Kalonzo has been my long-time friend.

"When people see Kalonzo walking with Eugene Wamalwa, they begin to say that Azimio is breaking up.

"When Raila goes to ODM recruitment, they claim Azimio is divided," the Azimio leader noted.

“Every party in Azimio knows its role. For instance, Wiper has authority, Eugene’s DAP too as well as Jubilee and even ODM.

"When the affiliate parties have energy, then that is when Azimio is energized."

Odinga's sentiments come a fortnight after he dismissed allegations of dissension in the coalition.

Speaking in Lamu County on January 23, Odinga claimed the rumours were being spread by irresponsible media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST