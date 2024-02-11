2027 tutakata mti ZAKAYO aanguke – BABU OWINO threatens to do the unimaginable as he fires a warning salvo at RUTO over unfulfilled promises

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has fired shots at President William Ruto, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises made to the Kenyan people.
Speaking in Kitui County
yesterday, Babu Owino while referring to Ruto as Zakayo, lamented the
unfulfilled pledges, noting that the country was doing okay until he became
president.
"When you were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, things were fine.
"The devil has now interfered, when you
were the Deputy President, with your father as the Prime Minister, life was
good, and the economy was stable," Babu Owino reminisced.
However, the MP expressed
frustration over the current state of affairs, accusing President Ruto of
neglecting his duties to address pressing issues such as the high cost of
living.
"We were told that mama
mboga will stop selling vegetables to open a supermarket, and we were
told that boda boda men will buy cars," he stated.
"Kila saa tunaambia
Zakayo azushe bei ya chakula, Zakayo anakataa, tunaambia Zakayo azushe gharama
ya maisha, Zakayo anakataa, kisha tukaambia Zakayo yeye mwenyewe ashuke, Zakayo
aamekataa," he added.
Looking ahead to the 2027
elections, Babu Owino issued a stern warning to Ruto, saying they will do
everything humanly possible to ensure he falls.
"Kwa hivyo 2027
hatutambia Zakayo ashuke, tutakata mti Zakayo aanguke," Babu
warned.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
