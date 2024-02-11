2027 tutakata mti ZAKAYO aanguke – BABU OWINO threatens to do the unimaginable as he fires a warning salvo at RUTO over unfulfilled promises

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has fired shots at President William Ruto, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises made to the Kenyan people.

Speaking in Kitui County yesterday, Babu Owino while referring to Ruto as Zakayo, lamented the unfulfilled pledges, noting that the country was doing okay until he became president.

"When you were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, things were fine.

"The devil has now interfered, when you were the Deputy President, with your father as the Prime Minister, life was good, and the economy was stable," Babu Owino reminisced.

However, the MP expressed frustration over the current state of affairs, accusing President Ruto of neglecting his duties to address pressing issues such as the high cost of living.

"We were told that mama mboga will stop selling vegetables to open a supermarket, and we were told that boda boda men will buy cars," he stated.

"Kila saa tunaambia Zakayo azushe bei ya chakula, Zakayo anakataa, tunaambia Zakayo azushe gharama ya maisha, Zakayo anakataa, kisha tukaambia Zakayo yeye mwenyewe ashuke, Zakayo aamekataa," he added.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Babu Owino issued a stern warning to Ruto, saying they will do everything humanly possible to ensure he falls.

"Kwa hivyo 2027 hatutambia Zakayo ashuke, tutakata mti Zakayo aanguke," Babu warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.