RAILA ODINGA admits that RUTO took him to the 'slaughterhouse' when he accepted NADCO report – Vows to do this to teach him a lesson that he taught KIBAKI





Monday, February 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has, for once, admitted that President William Ruto ‘played him’ when he agreed to form the National Delegates Committee (NADCO).

NADCO was formed in March last year after Ruto and Raila met and agreed to end the political tension in the country.

Among the recommendations of the NADCO report was that political parties be involved in the selection of the commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

However, last week, High Court Judge Justice Mugure Thande trashed the NADCO report and urged the IEBC selection panel to immediately begin the process of hiring IEBC commissioners without the involvement of politicians.

Justice Thande’s ruling has angered Raila Odinga, who accused President William Ruto of not being honest with the NADCO report.

According to Raila, he will push for the adoption of the NADCO report even if it means going back to the streets.

Raila further alleged that President William Ruto is walking the same path walked by one of his predecessors, Mwai Kibaki, which led to the 2007 Post-election violence that left many people dead.

