RAILA ODINGA is no longer stingy as he donates a staggering Sh 1 million to victims of the Embakasi Gas inferno





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have changed a lot after he donated a staggering Sh 1 million to the victims of the Embakasi gas inferno, which claimed the lives of 6 people and left over 300 injured.

Raila has been known to be one of the stingiest politicians in the country but on Saturday, he donated Sh 1 million to the victims.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino announced that Raila had sent the amount to him as part of his donation to the victims.

At the same time, Babu said he had also committed a personal donation of Sh1 million to help all those affected by the Thursday night explosion.

"Today morning H.E Baba Raila Amolo Odinga sent me 1 million Kenya Shillings to help the fire victims,'' Babu said on his official X account.

The MP in whose constituency the tragedy happened said more politicians allied to the Azimio coalition are also contributing to the kitty.

''In addition, I have donated an extra Sh1 million towards this noble cause totaling Sh2 million. Other Azimio Leaders are also contributing towards this,'' said Babu.

