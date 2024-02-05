RAILA ODINGA is no longer stingy as he donates a staggering Sh 1 million to victims of the Embakasi Gas inferno

Raila has been known
to be one of the stingiest politicians in the country but on Saturday, he
donated Sh 1 million to the victims.
Embakasi East MP Babu
Owino announced that Raila had sent the amount to him as part of his donation
to the victims.
At the same time, Babu
said he had also committed a personal donation of Sh1 million to help all those
affected by the Thursday night explosion.
"Today morning
H.E Baba Raila Amolo Odinga sent me 1 million Kenya Shillings to help the fire
victims,'' Babu said on his official X account.
The MP in whose
constituency the tragedy happened said more politicians allied to the Azimio
coalition are also contributing to the kitty.
''In addition, I have
donated an extra Sh1 million towards this noble cause totaling Sh2 million.
Other Azimio Leaders are also contributing towards this,'' said Babu.
