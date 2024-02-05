Nairobi Disaster Management boss speaks following reports of another gas plant leak in Embakasi, which forced the residents to scamper for safety (VIDEOs).





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Residents of Embakasi scampered for safety on Monday morning after reports of a fresh gas leak emerged.

Videos circulating on social media showed terrified residents fleeing their homes in droves as they sought safety in neighbouring areas.

The Nairobi County Government has assured the residents that the area is safe and habitable since experts had already contained the situation.



“It is just precautionary we have evacuated them as we invited Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to identify whether there is a threat,” Bramwel Simiyu, Nairobi Disaster Management Chief Officer said.

“Somebody reported that there was a fire. We have put emergency services on standby but so far there is no reason for alarm,” he added.

He assured the public that no fresh fire had been identified but the County Government was not leaving anything to chance in ensuring the safety of Kenyans.

Embakasi residents report an ongoing gas leak in the same area where a fatal explosion occurred on Thursday night. Some locals are already fleeing the scene in panic. pic.twitter.com/cSsVdOWxwb — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) February 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.