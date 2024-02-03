RAILA exposes RUTO’s nefarious plot to make CHEBUKATI the next Chief Justice before 2027 as he reveals the State House deal between the president and CJ KOOME

Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sensed a great danger ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after he claimed that President William Ruto wants to make former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati the next Chief Justice of Kenya before 2027.

Addressing the media in Nairobi yesterday, Raila alleged that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) offered Ruto slots in the gazetted Court of Appeal vacancies.

Two of the slots, according to Raila, will be used by Ruto to appoint Chebukati and his predecessor at IEBC, Issack Hassan, as Court of Appeal judges.

Later on, Chebukati would rise to Chief Justice before the 2027 General Election.

Raila claimed that the plot to elevate Chebukati was hatched at the recent meeting between Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Speaker Moses Wetangula held in State House on Monday, January 22.

"At the meeting, the Chief Justice and Mr Ruto reached an agreement that will allow Mr Ruto to make additional funding to the Judiciary, in return, Justice Koome was to advertise vacancies for five additional judges and 11 Court of Appeal judges.

"This is in addition to the 20 high court judges advertised last year.

"As a matter of fact, the advertisement of the 11 judges has been gazetted today.

"In that agreement, the five high court judges and two Court of Appeal judges will be for Mr. Ruto to forward to the JSC, and he floated the names, of immediate former IEBC chairpersons Mr Wafula Chebukati and Ahmed Issack Hassan to be appointed Court of Appeal judges with Chebukati later being elevated as the Chief Justice before the 2027 general elections," Raila claimed.

The ODM Party leader further refuted the alleged promise by Ruto to fund the Judiciary, stating that it was a scheme to blindfold Kenyans from accessing the truth.

“Officially, Mr. Ruto is supposed to have agreed to give additional funding to the judiciary, that is a cover-up.

"Judiciary does not draw any funds from the Executive or State House. Article 173 of the Constitution of Kenya established the judiciary fund which is administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary,” the ODM leader stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.