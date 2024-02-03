RUTO orders CHIRCHIR to sack all STATE OFFICERS who issued licenses to Embakasi gas depot that claimed the lives of 4 and injured over 300 people

Addressing the issue in Lugali
on Saturday morning, Ruto attributed the incident to corruption, lack of
integrity, and greed among government officials responsible for granting the
license to the operator.
The Head of State directed that
the Ministry of Energy should ensure the people implicated in the matter should
vacate office with immediate effect and face charges for the offenses
committed.
He expressed concern that the
people in government had issued the licenses for the business to be conducted
in a residential area where Kenyans reside endangering their lives.
“I want to say for the avoidance
of doubt, the government officials who issued licenses for gas installations in
residential areas when it was very clear that it was the wrong thing to do, but
because of incompetence and corruption they issued licenses,”
He continued: “Today we have
injuries, we have Kenyans who have died, those fellows who are involved in
this, the ministry must immediately take action against them and they must be
dismissed and prosecuted for the crimes they have committed.”
The President said there was no
need for such people to continue holding government office and being paid with
taxpayers' money.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments