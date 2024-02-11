Joke of the week as OMANGA endorses Governor SUSAN KIHIKA for presidency in 2032

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Former nominated senator, Millicent Omanga, has endorsed Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika’s presidential bid in 2032.
In a social media post on Saturday, Omanga, who is now a
rent seeker after she was rejected at the ballot during the 2022 General
Election, said that the country was ready for a female president in 2032.
She stated that women have made tremendous contributions to
the country's progress and displayed exceptional leadership prowess in various
fields.
“We believe that the country is ready for a woman president
in 2032 & the best candidate for the office is H.E. Gov Susan Kihika. It's
doable!" Omanga stated.
Omanga's remarks come even as former Murang’a county woman
representative, Sabina Chege, said she will become the first female president
in Kenya.
