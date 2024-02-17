Police in France kill Sudanese man 'threatening' them with weapon'’



Saturday, February 17, 2024 – French police officers have shot a man dead for allegedly threatening them with a meat cleaver in Paris after initially hitting him with a Taser stun gun.

The man was said to be brandishing the weapon and carrying a notebook with Arabic writing at a tram stop in the capital on Saturday, February 17.

When police arrived on the scene around 3am, the man refused to drop the cleaver and proceeded towards the police, prosecutors said.

According to first reports, four police officers fired their pistols a total of about 20 times, they said, adding that none of the police on the scene were injured.

The suspect was born in 1984 in Sudan and had no criminal record, prosecutors said, adding that two investigations had been launched over the man's action and the police response.

The suspect was wearing an Arab-style robe and carrying the weapon when police arrived on the scene.

The four police officers who opened fire had been taken to hospital in a state of 'shock', the prosecutors said.

Laurent Obertone, a journalist, wrote on X this morning that the events took place around 3am on Saturday at the Butte Duhat Rouge station.

The suspect apparently refused to obey orders to stop and 'brandished a Koranic book' before threatening the officials.