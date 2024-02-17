Actress TONTO DIKEH showers prayers on her son, KING ANDRE, as he turns 8 today



Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her son, King Andre, who turns 8 today February 17.

The excited mum of one took to her Instagram page to shower prayers on her son as he marks his birthday.

She posted lovely new photos of him and wrote;

‘Dear @kingandre_dikeh

On your 8th birthday, I offer a prayer from the depths of my heart:

May the light in your eyes continue to shine brightly, reflecting the innocence and wonder that make you so uniquely you. May your days be filled with laughter that echoes the joy within your soul.

May you find courage in times of challenge, drawing strength from the love that surrounds you. May kindness be your constant companion, and compassion guide your every step.

May the dreams that dance in your heart take flight, soaring to heights beyond imagination. May you embrace the journey, learning and growing with each passing day.

As you navigate the path ahead, may love be your guiding star, illuminating the way and filling your world with warmth and understanding.

Happy 8th birthday, my precious one. May your life be a beautiful melody, each note composed of love, resilience, and boundless possibilities.

Amen.

With all my love,

MUMMY''