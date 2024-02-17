Actress TONTO DIKEH showers prayers on her son, KING ANDRE, as he turns 8 today

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her son, King Andre, who turns 8 today February 17.
The excited mum of one took to her Instagram page to shower
prayers on her son as he marks his birthday.
She posted lovely new photos of him and wrote;
‘Dear @kingandre_dikeh
On your 8th birthday, I offer
a prayer from the depths of my heart:
May the light in your eyes
continue to shine brightly, reflecting the innocence and wonder that make you
so uniquely you. May your days be filled with laughter that echoes the joy
within your soul.
May you find courage in times
of challenge, drawing strength from the love that surrounds you. May kindness
be your constant companion, and compassion guide your every step.
May the dreams that dance in
your heart take flight, soaring to heights beyond imagination. May you embrace
the journey, learning and growing with each passing day.
As you navigate the path
ahead, may love be your guiding star, illuminating the way and filling your
world with warmth and understanding.
Happy 8th birthday, my
precious one. May your life be a beautiful melody, each note composed of love,
resilience, and boundless possibilities.
Amen.
With all my love,
MUMMY''
