End of the road for notorious scammers as detectives raid their apartment in Kahawa Wendani and recover 1,136 SIM Cards (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Detectives have arrested four suspected cryptocurrency scammers after raiding their residence in Kahawa Wendani.
According to DCI, the
suspects were allegedly working with GHash Mining,
which claims to be a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company
with over 25 data centres across Africa.
DCI and other security units conducted the
joint operation after several people reported losing huge sums of money at the
hands of the miners.
Upon arrest, the officers recovered 1,136 SIM cards from three different mobile service providers.
Also confiscated during the syndicate were
eight mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop, recorded as exhibits to aid in the
investigation.
The suspects were
taken to Muthaiga and Pangani police stations pending
arraignment as investigations into the syndicate continue.
The scammers
reportedly send short messages enticing unsuspecting
Kenyans with promises of earning easy money.
They also send phishing links that
compromise the online security of their victims.
“Verify the authenticity of any online investment platforms with Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) respectively before investing your hard-earned money,” DCI warned Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
