End of the road for notorious scammers as detectives raid their apartment in Kahawa Wendani and recover 1,136 SIM Cards (PHOTOs).

- Detectives have arrested four suspected cryptocurrency scammers after raiding their residence in Kahawa Wendani.

According to DCI, the suspects were allegedly working with GHash Mining, which claims to be a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company with over 25 data centres across Africa.

DCI and other security units conducted the joint operation after several people reported losing huge sums of money at the hands of the miners.



Upon arrest, the officers recovered 1,136 SIM cards from three different mobile service providers.

Also confiscated during the syndicate were eight mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop, recorded as exhibits to aid in the investigation.

The suspects were taken to Muthaiga and Pangani police stations pending arraignment as investigations into the syndicate continue.

The scammers reportedly send short messages enticing unsuspecting Kenyans with promises of earning easy money.

They also send phishing links that compromise the online security of their victims.



“Verify the authenticity of any online investment platforms with Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) respectively before investing your hard-earned money,” DCI warned Kenyans.









