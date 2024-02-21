"One of the worst mistakes you will ever make in your life is to be very friendly with someone who is too religious" – Man opines



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – A man called Alex Ifeanyi Oguta JP has said that being friendly with someone who is too religious is one of the worst mistakes anyone can make.

“One of the worst mistakes you will ever make in your life is to be very friendly with someone who is too religious. When his pastor tells him his enemy is someone very close to him, you become the target," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 20.

Any joke from you would be misinterpreted and taken very seriously by your friend and would be transmuted to his pastor for screening.

You won't even know you have become your friend's walking devil and every morning, he is busy binding you with wires of electrified prayer points.

To know when your friend has hit you with such a gavel of suspicion, pay attention to the following attitude;

1. When your friend is sick, you won't know until you hear it from other people.

2. If your friend wants to buy a car or purchase something that will add to his economic status, you won't know until everything transaction is completed.

3. Anytime he wants to travel, you will only know when he is back or has reached his destination.

Once you've noticed a similar attitude towards you, answer your father's name before you will be used for testimony in his Church.