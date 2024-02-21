We paid dead and retired teachers Sh 467 million!! – Shameless TSC CEO NANCY MACHARIA tells Parliamentary committee.









Wednesday, February 21,2024 - Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Macharia, has surprised Kenyans after she said her commission paid dead and retired teachers Sh 467 million.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to audit queries for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, Macharia was at pains to explain how she paid Sh 467 million to dead and retired teachers

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, in a report for the financial year ending June 2022, raised queries relating to salary overpayment of Sh467 million, which is an increase of Sh114 million or 32 percent from last year’s balance of Sh352.9 million.

The overpayment, Macharia told the committee, had grown over the years due to reporting systems that were inefficient due to their manual nature.

She, however, said that to address the salary overpayment, the commission had developed and was implementing an overpayment policy and an online system to improve efficiency in reporting mechanisms between the commission headquarters, field officers and schools with respect to death, desertion of duty, resignation, sick leave and absenteeism.

She also said they had alerted heads of institutions, sub-county directors and county directors on overpayment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST