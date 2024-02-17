No mercy for hustlers - RUTO’s Government now goes after ‘dawa ya mende’ sellers as Kikuyu traders are arrested in Nairobi CBD! Uhuru warned them (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - The Pest Control Board augmented by DCI detectives has launched operations to weed out unregistered pest control products from the Kenyan market which are being sold to unsuspecting wananchi.
In one such joint operation conducted
yesterday at Tom Mboya monument along Moi Avenue within Nairobi CBD, four
suspects were arrested after they were found selling the said unregistered
pesticides christened PEST MAX.
Watson Mwangi
Macharia, James Mwangi, Peris Wanjiku Wainaina, and Alberta Barbra Odhiambo were
taken to custody at Central Police Station, as the seized products including
the vehicle they were using were secured as exhibits.
The suspects await
arraignment on Monday where they will face the charge of selling
unlawful/unregistered pest control products contrary to section 4(1) of the
Pest Control Act cap.346 Laws of Kenya.
