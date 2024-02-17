RUTO goes out of his way for BABA as he unveils a campaign machinery for RAILA’s African Union chairmanship role – Look!

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is just months away from becoming the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairman if what President William Ruto is doing is anything to go by.
This is after Ruto
unveiled a campaign machinery for Raila ahead of the elections.
Ruto unveiled a
committee, aimed at campaigning for Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African
Union (AU) chairperson role.
The committee,
financed through the exchequer, has drawn members from the government and is
set to recruit more officials from the opposition to strengthen the plan.
According to local
reports, Ruto lobbied for Raila in various African countries and paved the way
for the opposition leader to announce his interest in the top AU job.
Speaking in Addis
Ababa in Ethiopia on Friday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for
Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi announced that it was Eastern
Africa’s time to take over the AU’s leadership.
“The Central, Southern
and Western Africa regions have had their share since 2002, so it is now time
for the Eastern and Northern Africa regions. Under the rotational rules, Eastern
Africa has the first opportunity when the term of the current chair expires end
of this year,” Mudavadi stated.
Azimio la Umoja
leaders, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, on Friday, rallied behind their principal,
promising to support his bid for the top AU job.
“We fully support his
decision, and we shall back his candidature to our fullest capacity,” Kalonzo
stated.
Former Nigerian
President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Raila for the AU job, noting that
the Azimio leader was the right candidate to take over from Moussa Faki.
