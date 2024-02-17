RUTO goes out of his way for BABA as he unveils a campaign machinery for RAILA’s African Union chairmanship role – Look!



Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is just months away from becoming the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairman if what President William Ruto is doing is anything to go by.

This is after Ruto unveiled a campaign machinery for Raila ahead of the elections.

Ruto unveiled a committee, aimed at campaigning for Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union (AU) chairperson role.

The committee, financed through the exchequer, has drawn members from the government and is set to recruit more officials from the opposition to strengthen the plan.

According to local reports, Ruto lobbied for Raila in various African countries and paved the way for the opposition leader to announce his interest in the top AU job.

Speaking in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Friday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi announced that it was Eastern Africa’s time to take over the AU’s leadership.

“The Central, Southern and Western Africa regions have had their share since 2002, so it is now time for the Eastern and Northern Africa regions. Under the rotational rules, Eastern Africa has the first opportunity when the term of the current chair expires end of this year,” Mudavadi stated.

Azimio la Umoja leaders, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, on Friday, rallied behind their principal, promising to support his bid for the top AU job.

“We fully support his decision, and we shall back his candidature to our fullest capacity,” Kalonzo stated.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed Raila for the AU job, noting that the Azimio leader was the right candidate to take over from Moussa Faki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST