No Chills: SAMIDOH insults a fan who accused him of ruining his wife’s life after falling in love with KAREN NYAMU.



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Controversial Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has lashed out at a critic who accused him of ruining his wife’s life after falling in love with controversial politician Karen Nyamu.

One of Samidoh’s followers, identified as Robert, insinuated that Edday’s life is a mess thanks to Samidoh’s actions.

He angrily shut down the accusations and insisted that his wife is doing much better in life than his critics and their families.

“She is doing better than your father,” he responded.





Samidoh flew to Boston, Massachusetts, USA in January 2024 where Edday and their three children live.

He was warmly received by his children at Boston Logan International Airport moments after he touched down.

On Tuesday, a photo of Samidoh having great moments with his wife went viral, proving that they had ironed out their differences after endless public dramas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.