Family of KELVIN KIPTUM's coach GERVAIS HAKIZAMANA shocks Kenyans as it refuses to reveal the autopsy results – Do they know something we don’t?

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A postmortem has already been done on the body of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum’s Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizamana.

A team of pathologists, led by Dr. Benson Macharia and DCI officers, were present at the hospital morgue where the exercise took place.

Dr. Macharia confirmed the exercise had been completed but the family had instructed him not to give out details.

"In such a case, priority is to the family and we go by what they say. They have asked me not to say anything to the media," Dr Macharia said.

Family members who were present also declined to comment.

Thereafter the body will be flown to Nairobi and then to Kigali Rwanda ahead of burial by his family.

A brother to the coach who was also attending the postmortem exercise said they were yet to finalise burial plans.

Kiptum and his coach died in an accident in the Kaptagat area along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine Road on Sunday night.

The bodies are being preserved at the morgue as DCI officers stepped up investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

DCI officers were expected to record a statement from a woman who was in the car but survived.

She had since been discharged from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Elgeyo Marakwet police commander Peter Mulinge said the investigations were ongoing.

The DCI team has visited the scene of the accident and areas in Eldoret town where the deceased were seen a few moments before the accident.

Kiptum's family is yet to set a date for a postmortem.

