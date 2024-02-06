Ndume Kamili: Senator KHALWALE flaunts his 3 wives during the burial of his caretaker - One of them has a voluptuous figure (PHOTO).



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has for the first time introduced his three wives to the public.

The vocal senator has been known to be a polygamous man but he always shields his wives from the limelight.

He paraded his wives Josephine, Gloria, and Diana during the burial of his caretaker Kizito Moi.

“We've held hands together with my wives (Josephine Umina Khalwale, Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale and Diana Moragwa Khalwale) and my sons (Steven Kapten Khalwale, Tigana Khachuma Khalwale, and Sonister Timboi Khalwale) during the last 10 difficult days.

Gracios..” he wrote on his social media accounts.

The photo sparked reactions, with many people praising him for being a real African man.



